Caster Semenya: I’ve never felt supported by women in sports
Semenya relayed the story of how she got into running and the battles she has faced.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya on Wednesday said she had never felt supported, especially by women in sports.
Semenya was speaking at the Standard Bank Top Women’s Awards 2019.
“Since I've been in sports, I’ve never felt really supported, I never really felt recognised, especially by women, up until I do it myself... I go and confront most of the women,” she said.
The athlete met a number of hurdles in her career with a recent ruling by the International Association of Athletics Federations on testosterone levels, which temporarily stopped her from competing.
