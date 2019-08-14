Brown, Rasool, Dramat tapped for WC ANC's interim exec committee

The provincial interim committee will be tasked with cleaning up the party's processes and structures and ensuring everything runs smoothly ahead of a formal provincial elective conference early next year.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has tapped former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown as part of the team tasked with getting the party back on track in the province.

Brown will join former Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool and Hawks boss Anwar Dramat were also part of the interim provincial executive.

The ANC's national executive committee disbanded the PEC earlier this month amid ongoing public factional battles.

The team will have its work cut out for it, with provincial party politics that have long been riven with factionalism, public and private infighting.

Former ANC MP Lerumo Kalako has the task of leading the committee and former ANC councillor in the Boland Chrissie Brink will coordinate the committee's affairs.

Lynne Brown, the one-time Public Enterprises Minister whose name has been linked to state capture allegations, has also cracked the nod.

That choices have left some ANC regions shocked.

Other prominent ANC members on the committee include Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen and former Hawks boss Anwar Dramat.

The committee will be tasked with handling the party's affairs until new leaders are elected.