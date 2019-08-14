-
Parly committee wants action against DBE spokesperson over 'sexist' tweets
-
Ramaphosa to pay respects to Morogoro explosion victims during Tanzania visit
-
Mkhwebane files records of evidence from Ramaphosa probe
-
Bloomin' brilliant: Namaqua National Park expects bumper wildflower season
-
EC govt promises stricter controls on budget spending
-
I'm willing to be led by others, says Mathunjwa on upcoming Amcu congress
-
-
Brown, Rasool, Dramat tapped for WC ANC's interim exec committee
-
Euphoria around Ramaphosa's new dawn quickly dying, says Mcebisi Jonas
-
Ramaphosa: Where there is unity, there is growth
-
ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as men
-
Nel: NPA's silence on high-profile cases deafening
-
Jonas: Ramaphosa cannot save both ANC and SA
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Are we being sold healthcare utopia for the poor?
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Motorcycles and the wheels of justice
-
SELLO LEDIGA: A tale of two ANCs
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: SABC enforcers must hang their heads in shame
-
MIA LINDEQUE: Why does she have to fight her battles silently?
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The SABC and what it tells us about the state
Prasa war room to prioritise train maintenance, contracts, says CEO
-
Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in Nedlac
-
China's industrial output hits 17-year low
-
Asia markets rally as Trump tariff delay boost trade war hopes
-
The rand firms on easing trade tensions, stocks down
-
Solidarity wants Eskom pension fund to recover R10m from Molefe
Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce Liam Hemsworth yet
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigma
-
A$AP Rocky awaits verdict on Sweden brawl
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 13 August 2019
-
Taylor Swift pays fan's tuition
-
Don't have a cow! London uni bans beef
-
Pennsylvania judges skeptical of Cosby effort to reverse sex assault conviction
-
In three shaken US cities, Lady Gaga tries to channel 'fury into hope'
-
DJ Fresh: I am a reluctant reckless spender
-
Simbine on world mission but rues Semenya absence
-
WATCH: Semenya: They tried to control me. Now they're trying to get rid of me
-
Swys de Bruin quits Bok setup for personal reasons
-
Root expects England to come back strong at Lord's
-
Djokovic advances as Serena pulls out in Cincinnati
-
Stosur, Gauff headline US Open wildcards
CARTOON: Political double-speak
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's Quickstep
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep Coming
-
CARTOON: Cold Snap
-
CARTOON: Public Outcry
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A Prayer
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 7°C
Bloomin' brilliant: Namaqua National Park expects bumper wildflower season
The Namaqua National Park said that they were thankful for the good rainfall received in recent months, as this ensured a good Spring flower season.
CAPE TOWN - The Namaqua National Park said that they were thankful for the good rainfall received in recent months, as this ensured a good Spring flower season.
The West Coast region's famous wildflowers sprouted earlier this month.
Albeit a late start from the traditional July start, this year's spring flower season was expected to last until mid-September.
Park manager, Genevieve Maasdorp said that despite an ongoing drought, this year has delivered more blooms compared to last year when the situation was at its worst in the Northern Cape.
"Last year we did not have as many flowers as we expected, we actually had a very bad season with the drought having a very bad impact all over the Northern Cape. That's why we're so excited about this and we really want everyone to come down and come and see the flowers."
PowerBall results: Tuesday 13 August 2019
-
Miley Cyrus not ready to divorce Liam Hemsworth yet
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigma
-
Mel B: My marriage nearly cost me my life
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 10 August 2019
-
Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss SA 2019
