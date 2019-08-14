ANCWL: Women in ANC as capable as men

The league’s president Bathabile Dlamini told a gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday night that this should come to an end, stressing that women in the party were as capable as men.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has complained of what it said was the ease with which women were removed from positions.

The Women’s League has been vocal about what it said was patriarchy in the party, accusing its 2017 conference of sidelining them after only one woman was appointed to the ANC’s top six.

Dlamini’s remarks came hot on the heels of the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal PEC’s decision to remove eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede from her position as she faces corruption charges.

Dlamini said that the league would be meeting with the leaders there on Wednesday.

"We are very unhappy about this culture that has been going on, a culture of making it easy to remove women from the positions they occupy."

She said the Women’s League met with officials of the ANC on Monday to stress the need to unite the party and for its members to close ranks to avoid confusion in the country.

Dlamini added that the Women’s League had told the officials that they had identified women in the NEC and other structures who would be receiving their backing.