ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday lashed out at Gauteng Premier David Makhura for failing to comply with the party’s order to replace one of his male MECs with a woman, saying the premier must not act like a constitutional delinquent.
After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in Cabinet.
But Makhura resorted to a 50/50 gender representation instead.
Makhura now has to choose who to fire between Panyaza Lesufi, Bandile Masuku, Jacob Mamabolo, Lebogang Maile and Kgosientso Ramokgopa.
All of them are seen as valuable to his administration.
But the ANC said it didn't care as long as the premier fired one of them.
The party’s acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “We cannot compromise the organisation unless, in Gauteng, they want to be constitutional delinquents of the ANC constitution.”
Legoete said the NEC’s instruction was meant to be implemented immediately and said they were waiting for a progress report from the premier.
