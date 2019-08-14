Amcu welcomes inclusion of unions in Nedlac
Nedlac is a forum where government, labour, business, and community discuss and formulate labour market policy.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has welcomed the Labour Minister’s calls for the inclusion of workers’ organisations that are currently excluded from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
Amcu, along with other organisations including Numsa, were kept out of Nedlac because of the forum’s protocols.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said it was only correct that the union should form part of Nedlac. The union complained of being sidelined by the body and that the policies being formulated at Nedlac were targeting it with the aim of weakening it.
Amcu was against the amendment of labour laws to include picketing and strike rules, which were meant to clamp down on prolonged violent strikes.
Mathunjwa said their inclusion at Nedlac would be proper, but only if the union was not captured by government and business once provided a seat at the table.
Amcu had since its formation been characterised by violent and long strikes, with its recent strike against Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations lasting five months.
