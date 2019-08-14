Almost 300 cases of bullying, assault reported in Gauteng schools
The department has been battling to deal with the rising cases of violence in schools and was making a call to law enforcement agencies to put education at the centre of their security analysis.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department raised concerns about the increasing incidents of bullying and assault in the province's schools with nearly 300 cases reported since January.
This was revealed by MEC Panyaza Lesufi's office on Wednesday, which also highlighted that vandalism and theft have cost the department over R120 million since the start of 2019.
Lesufi said he was deeply concerned and disappointed at the level of criminality in the province’s schools.
The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “About 187 of bullying and 107 of violence and assault cases have been reported.”
The Gauteng west and east districts have recorded the highest number of bullying incidents with over 130 incidents combined.
Lesufi appealed to communities to work with law enforcement agencies to safeguard schools.
We are under siege! Criminals are holding us hostage. We need communities to come to our rescue. This is completely unacceptable #GPschoolBuglaries @EducationGP @DBE_SA @SAPoliceService @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/O5DQgkQalJ— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 14, 2019
