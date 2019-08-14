AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks

There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum has again raised concerns about farm attacks in the Western Cape.

There have been two farm attacks in a space of two weeks with the latest one in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.

Since the start of 2019, there has been 24 attacks and four murders on farms in the province alone.

According to AfriForum, five armed men entered the Elandsberg farm and tied up a couple and their guests in their home.

Police said the suspects then used the owner's car to escape; they fled with cash and electronics.

Two people have been arrested in the Piketberg area after they were found in possession of the presumed stolen property.

Last week, AfriForum's Ian Cameron said a woman was tied up and raped in Picketberg. Her attacker fled with R180.

Just in July, the MEC for Agriculture Ivan Meyer set up an inter-ministerial rural safety committee to deal with farm attacks

Cameron claimed nothing has been done thus far.