AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks
There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum has again raised concerns about farm attacks in the Western Cape.
There have been two farm attacks in a space of two weeks with the latest one in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
Since the start of 2019, there has been 24 attacks and four murders on farms in the province alone.
According to AfriForum, five armed men entered the Elandsberg farm and tied up a couple and their guests in their home.
Police said the suspects then used the owner's car to escape; they fled with cash and electronics.
Two people have been arrested in the Piketberg area after they were found in possession of the presumed stolen property.
Last week, AfriForum's Ian Cameron said a woman was tied up and raped in Picketberg. Her attacker fled with R180.
Just in July, the MEC for Agriculture Ivan Meyer set up an inter-ministerial rural safety committee to deal with farm attacks
Cameron claimed nothing has been done thus far.
Popular in Local
-
Zephany Nurse wins right to reclaim name given by her kidnapper
-
Mathunjwa: SA needs dictator style of leadership
-
Mkhwebane files 'every piece of evidence' from Ramaphosa probe
-
Mitchells Plain man bags R61m in second lotto win
-
Parly committee wants action against DBE spokesperson over 'sexist' tweets
-
Mkhize calls for calm following opposition to NHI Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.