AB de Villiers to don Tshwane Spartans colours for Mzansi Super League

CAPE TOWN - AB de Villiers will return to South African domestic cricket as one of the marquee players for the second edition of the Mzansi Super League.

The former Proteas batsman will be joined by the likes of Chris Gayle, who will play for the defending champion Jozi Stars and one of the champions of England’s successful ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign, Jason Roy, who will don the colours of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

“What a wonderful array of talent we will be able to put on show, drawn both from international and our own Standard Bank Proteas stars. Entertainment is going to be the name of the game and the quality of T20 cricket is assured with these players having become global household names on the circuit around the world with most of them having played in the world-leading Indian Premier League”, said Cricket South Africa Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

Other local and international players to look out for include the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Alex Hales and Wahab Riaz.

“This top-quality list of players sets a high bar for our tournament. We can certainly look forward to some enthralling contests that will grip the imagination of fans in South Africa and around the world,” Moroe added.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARQUEE PLAYERS:

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock

Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers

INTERNATIONAL MARQUEE PLAYERS:

Cape Town Blitz: Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Durban Heat: Alex Hales (England)

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle (Windies)

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy (England)

Paarl Rocks: David Willey (England)

Tshwane Spartans: Tom Curran (England)