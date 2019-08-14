View all in Latest
3 KZN murder suspects arrested after 7 months on the run

The men, aged between 18 and 21, are due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Thursday facing murder and robbery charges.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal police arrested three murder suspects on Wednesday who've been on the run for the past seven months.

The men, aged between 18 and 21, are due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Thursday facing murder and robbery charges.

The suspects are accused of fatally stabbing Mnelisi Shibe who was walking with a companion in the coastal town of Hibberdene earlier in 2019.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said they were on the hunt for a fourth suspect.

“He (Shibe) was approached by four men who stabbed him in the chest and also robbed him of his cellphone, the suspects then fled the scene.”

Timeline

