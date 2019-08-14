20 suspected illegal miners arrested in Roodepoort

That brings to 30 the total of arrests since the intelligence-driven operations targeting illicit mining in the area commenced a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said on Tuesday they would continue with their raids targeting illegal miners in the West Rand.

Twenty people suspected of illegal mining at Matholesville in Roodepoort were arrested during an operation. That brings to 30 the total of arrests since the intelligence-driven operations targeting illicit mining in the area commenced a week ago.

“The integrated deployment of law enforcement officers has during the operations seized equipment believed to be used during the commission of illicit mining. Shacks and other illegal structures have been demolished, and illegal electricity connections and water pipes disconnected,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela.

The arrested suspects were expected to appear at Roodepoort Magistrates Court.