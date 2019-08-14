1 critical, 4 dead after Mpumalanga head-on collision

Paramedics said the accident happened when a truck and a light motor vehicle collided head-on.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials are investigating the exact cause of an accident on Tuesday that left four people dead and a child critically injured along the N11 just outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

Paramedics said the accident happened when a truck and a light motor vehicle collided head-on.

“A wrecked light motor vehicle sat in the middle of the road while a truck had come to a stop on the side of the road. On closer inspection, medics found a woman lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle while a man and three children lay near the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Assessments showed that the man, woman, and a boy, believed to be 10-years-old, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead.”