Go

Winde urges CT communities to join fight against crime

Fourt-seven people were murdered across the Cape metro region over the weekend, an increase from last weekend's 46 deaths.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at a crime summit in Paarl on 14 July 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Residents in crime-ridden communities in Cape Town were urged to assist in the fight against crime.

Of the deceased, 27 were gunned down while 13 were stabbed and seven others killed by other means.

The Provincial Department of Health last week revealed that its two major trauma centres - Tygerberg Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital - dealt with a monthly average of 180 gunshot victims.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde: "This is a whole-of-society approach. We need to make sure that we bring in all roleplayers and I urge them to help us. Join your local neighbourhood watch, let's make sure we get involved there and also even join and support NGOs that are helping us fight crime."

