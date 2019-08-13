WCED continues to secure school grounds with ‘hard strategies’

School safety is in the spotlight following several attacks on teachers and learners during school hours.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it would continue to secure school grounds with so-called hard strategies.

Officials from the WCED briefed the Legislature's Standing Committee on Education on Tuesday.

Apart from the hard security features, the department also has plans to change the behaviour of parents and problematic children.

The programmes include trauma counselling, intervening with learners who face severe challenges of safety and implementing sport and cultural activities.

A broader focus on school safety also includes partnerships with local police, policing forums and other community groups.

The department also has a basic minimum-security standard at high-risk schools.

Funding has also been made available for motorised gates, an armed response service and the repair of fences and other security infrastructure.

The department has also drafted in the help of the South African Police Service and Metro Police to patrol at high schools to ensure learner safety.