Violent clashes between cops, protestors continue at Hong Kong airport
There has been a heavy police presence outside Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Riot police continued to clash with protesters at Hong Kong’s international airport as pro-democracy activists escalate their demonstrations on Tuesday.
There has been a heavy police presence outside Hong Kong's airport.
Cops in black carried weapons as protesters and travellers are blockaded inside.
Check-ins were suspended and dozens of outgoing flights were cancelled for a second day on Tuesday.
The protests were sparked in June by a proposed law which would have seen people extradited into mainland China's justice system.
The bill has been suspended, but not withdrawn.
Meanwhile, South African Airways said it was not conducive to resume flights
SAA's Tlali Tlali said: “SAA regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers and passengers as a result of these cancellations and will provide updates when they become available.”
WATCH: SAA flights between Joburg and Hong Kong cancelled as protests intensify
