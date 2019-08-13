Taxi drivers blockade several roads in Pretoria

Minibus taxis blocked off several roads in the Marabastad business area but it was not clear why.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane motorists and commuters on Tuesday morning had to contend with another blockade in the capital.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) were trying to remove the vehicles.

“We are aware of the taxis that are blocking the streets at Es'kia Mphahlele Street around Bloed Street. It is not yet clear what are the reasons behind these protests. The TMPD and SAPS are on scene to try to address the situation,” said TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.

Earlier this month, a strike by municipal workers saw roads blocked off for four days, while workers demanded a salary hike.