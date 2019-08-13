Sudden resignation of SABC COO a major blow, says media watchdog
Acting COO Dr Craig van Rooyen resigned on Monday just four months after he was appointed. He cited personal reasons for his sudden exit.
JOHANNESBURG - Media monitoring Africa said the resignation of the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) acting chief operating officer (COO) was a big blow for the public broadcaster and its plans around digital migration.
Acting COO Dr Craig van Rooyen resigned on Monday just four months after he was appointed. He cited personal reasons for his sudden exit.
Van Rooyen was appointed after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.
Media Monitoring Africa's director William Bird said: “It’s a great pity, before this he was the chief technology officer and given the SABC’s critical shift that they need to make towards better digital reality, it is another blow for an already deeply embattled board and senior management.”
