Solidarity wants Eskom pension fund to recover R10m from Molefe

Union and lobby group AfriForum announced on Tuesday that they’ve also started the process to pursue a private prosecution against Molefe.

PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity said it had written to the Eskom pension fund asking that it took steps to recover about R10 million from former chief executive Brian Molefe.

In 2017, the High Court in Pretoria found Molefe had tried to unlawfully enrich himself when he was granted a R30-million pension payout of which a third of the benefit was paid out.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said they had already initiated legal action on several fronts against Molefe.

“To put further pressure on Eskom and the pension fund, not only to recover the money but to also take further appropriate steps against Molefe,” he said.

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel said he had written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asking that a decision be made on whether it would prosecute Molefe.

“We have now become accustomed to expecting nothing from either SAPS or the NPA without forcing them. In this particular matter it happened, we filed our papers and in our papers, we made allegations that the NPA failed to investigate the matter.”

The NPA has not yet responded to a request for comment.