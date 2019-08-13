Solidarity starts process to hold Brian Molefe criminally liable over pension

The move followed the decision by the Constitutional Court last month to dismiss Molefe’s application to appeal a High Court order, which found he had unlawfully enriched himself.

PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity has announced that with the help of AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit it had initiated the process to hold former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe criminally responsible for his unlawful pension payout.

Solidarity had also served a summons on Molefe to attach about R700,000 of his property to repay a costs order made against him.

The trade union’s Anton van der Bijl said Molefe’s options were over and he had no choice but to abide by the court’s decision.

"In order to ensure that he has done the following, we gave instruction today to the sheriff to attach properties in payment of the cost order against him. That’s in the amount of approximately R780,000. We also today sent a letter of demand to the Eskom pension fund in order to demand from them to take certain actions against Mr Molefe," he said.

AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel read from the court judgment of how a deliberate scheme was devised to unlawfully enrich Molefe.

"It's clear that we have a very important matter whereby high profile people in a deliberate scheme entitled somebody to benefits that they were not entitled to. We sent the letter this morning indicating to the NPA that they should take a decision in this matter, failure of which, we will be obliged to approach the court."