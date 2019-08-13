Solidarity starts process to hold Brian Molefe criminally liable over pension
The move followed the decision by the Constitutional Court last month to dismiss Molefe’s application to appeal a High Court order, which found he had unlawfully enriched himself.
PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity has announced that with the help of AfriForum’s private prosecutions unit it had initiated the process to hold former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe criminally responsible for his unlawful pension payout.
The move followed the decision by the Constitutional Court last month to dismiss Molefe’s application to appeal a High Court order, which found he had unlawfully enriched himself.
Solidarity had also served a summons on Molefe to attach about R700,000 of his property to repay a costs order made against him.
The trade union’s Anton van der Bijl said Molefe’s options were over and he had no choice but to abide by the court’s decision.
"In order to ensure that he has done the following, we gave instruction today to the sheriff to attach properties in payment of the cost order against him. That’s in the amount of approximately R780,000. We also today sent a letter of demand to the Eskom pension fund in order to demand from them to take certain actions against Mr Molefe," he said.
AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel read from the court judgment of how a deliberate scheme was devised to unlawfully enrich Molefe.
"It's clear that we have a very important matter whereby high profile people in a deliberate scheme entitled somebody to benefits that they were not entitled to. We sent the letter this morning indicating to the NPA that they should take a decision in this matter, failure of which, we will be obliged to approach the court."
More in Politics
-
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told
-
KZN ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekwini mayor
-
Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week
-
ANC WC interim executive committee expected to be announced this week
-
KZN ANC set to clarify Zandile Gumede’s status as eThekwini mayor
-
Rand slips to new 11-month worst as local politics weigh
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.