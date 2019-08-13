Solidarity considering private prosecution against Brian Molefe

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal a High Court order related to his R11 million pension payout.

PRETORIA - Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday announce further steps it intends taking against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal a High Court order related to his R11 million pension payout.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in January last year that Molefe was unlawfully granted the retirement package and that he pay back what had already been paid out.

Solidarity said it was considering pursuing a private prosecution against Molefe, who was found by the courts to have unlawfully enriched himself.

Solidarity’s Dirk Herman said they were considering this approach because of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) failure to act on the criminal complaint they filed against Molefe.

Herman said Solidarity could not allow tax looters to get away with their conduct.

The trade union already initiated the process to recover the costs order made against Molefe and to ensure he pays back the pension funds already paid out.