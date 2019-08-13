SABC to urgently start process of looking for new COO after Van Rooyen quits
Acting COO Dr Craig van Rooyen resigned on Monday just four months after he was appointed. He cited personal reasons for his sudden exit.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Monday it would urgently start the process of looking for a permanent chief operating officer (COO) to ensure stability at the public broadcaster.
Acting COO Dr Craig van Rooyen resigned on Monday just four months after he was appointed. He cited personal reasons for his sudden exit.
Van Rooyen was appointed after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.
The SABC was in a tough position and needed money urgently. The public broadcaster was in the process of implementing a turnaround strategy and trying to hold to account former senior executives responsible for financial mismanagement.
The resignation of a senior executive at this time added more problems to the unstable broadcaster. But SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the board would urgently fill the COO position.
“The board will be interviewing potential candidates for the COO role this week, and we will soon be advertising for a new group executive of technology,” she said.
The board said Van Rooyen was involved in crafting the SABC’s turnaround plan and had praised him for his ethical leadership, technical expertise, and business acumen.
“Dr Van Rooyen played a meaningful role in developing the SABC’s digital migration and helping it to become a multi-platform in the broadcasting environment,” Mthembu said.
