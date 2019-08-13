SAA cancels flights between JHB, Hong Kong for second day
This came as Hong Kong’s international airport cancelled all its flights for the second day due to protests.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has once again cancelled all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong on Tuesday.
WATCH: SAA flights between Joburg and Hong Kong cancelled as protests intensify
SAA first cancelled its flights on Monday as tensions swelled between protestors and police officials in the Chinese-led territory.
SAA’s Tlali Tladi said the airline would continue to keep their passengers updated.
“Whilst the airport and the airspace remain open, it is not possible to operate in or out of Hong Kong. Terminals have been blocked and access to check-in counters is not possible due to the action protest taking place at the airport."
Protests have now entered the tenth week with citizens calling for greater democracy.
