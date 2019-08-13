Rand on the ropes as global risk aversion intensifies
Traders said a breach of R15.50 and R15.6950 this week could see the rand’s losses intensify rapidly as stop losses were triggered and investors fled to safe haven assets.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened for a third straight session early on Tuesday as global growth worries linked to the trade spat between China and United States and souring local sentiment kept investors eyeing key selling levels.
At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.26% weaker at R15.3450 per dollar, backtracking after a brief run to R15.2400 as technical support at R15.50 came into focus.
Demand for riskier assets has cooled since US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready to make a trade deal with China.
Aversion to risk and emerging market assets was also stoked by defeat for Argentina’s business-friendly president Mauricio Macri in primary elections, sparking a selloff that spread from the South American country to Turkey, Mexico and South Africa.
Traders said a breach of R15.50 and R15.6950 this week could see the rand’s losses intensify rapidly as stop losses were triggered and investors fled to safe-haven assets. Bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on benchmark government paper due in 2026 down 1.5 basis points to 8.47%.
On equity markets, lender Absa reported a 5% rise in first-half profit, while its core retail business managed to grow despite a faltering domestic economy.
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
Rand slips to new 11-month worst as local politics weigh
-
Matjila says PIC did well during his tenure, wraps up inquiry testimony
-
Tender processes not followed for Estina dairy project, inquiry told
-
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.