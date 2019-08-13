Parliament to start process of selecting new deputy Public Protector
Speaker Thandi Modise informed Parliament to start the process of finding his successor before recommending a suitable candidate to the president.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have a new deputy by the end of the year.
Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga’s term of office comes to end on 9 December.
Parliament will now have to begin the process of finding a new deputy Public Protector.
Speaker Thandi Modise informed Parliament to start the process of finding his successor before recommending a suitable candidate to the president.
Malunga hasn't had an entirely smooth ride at the Chapter 9 institution.
During a recent interview on eNCA, Malunga claimed that Mkhwebane had not communicated some of her reports with him, like the Absa report which involved the South African Reserve Bank.
Malunga also distanced himself from high profile cases involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and called for better communication in the office.
It’s now up to Parliament to find a suitably qualified candidate to replace Malunga, which will then be recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
KZN ANC set to clarify Zandile Gumede’s status as eThekwini mayor
-
Taxi drivers blockade several roads in Pretoria
-
WC dams filling up thanks to recent rainfall
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
FS govt paid Estina dairy project long before it did any work, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.