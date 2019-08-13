Parliament to start process of selecting new deputy Public Protector

Speaker Thandi Modise informed Parliament to start the process of finding his successor before recommending a suitable candidate to the president.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have a new deputy by the end of the year.

Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga’s term of office comes to end on 9 December.

Parliament will now have to begin the process of finding a new deputy Public Protector.

Speaker Thandi Modise informed Parliament to start the process of finding his successor before recommending a suitable candidate to the president.

Malunga hasn't had an entirely smooth ride at the Chapter 9 institution.

During a recent interview on eNCA, Malunga claimed that Mkhwebane had not communicated some of her reports with him, like the Absa report which involved the South African Reserve Bank.

Malunga also distanced himself from high profile cases involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and called for better communication in the office.

It’s now up to Parliament to find a suitably qualified candidate to replace Malunga, which will then be recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa.