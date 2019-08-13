Lesufi ‘concerned’ over evidence tempering claims in Vosloorus school rape

It's understood the 16-year-old was assaulted last month allegedly by two matriculants at the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday raised concerns over alleged tampering of evidence at a school in Ekurhuleni where a grade 9 pupil was raped.

It's understood the 16-year-old was assaulted in July allegedly by two matriculants at the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus.

Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday as the pair implicated in the crime appeared before a disciplinary committee.

He said the institution had been identified as one of the most problematic schools in the province infested with drugs and violence.

Lesufi said his department had launched an investigation into the alleged cover-up and systems failure at the institution.

“The way we have gathered the information - in a very dramatic way - and that’s the reason why the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) is refusing to go ahead with the case because we feel that we need to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”