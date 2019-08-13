Nortje, Seconds, Muthusamy named in Proteas Test squad

There were also three newcomers in the squad for the three-match T20 International series in batsman Temba Bavuma and spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin as well as Anrich Nortje.

JOHANNESBURG - Warriors duo of fast bowler Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper/batsman Rudi Seconds, as well as Hollywoodbets Dolphins' spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy, have been named in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match Series against India in October.

There were also three newcomers in the squad for the three-match T20 International series in bizhub Highveld Lions duo of batsman Temba Bavuma and spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin as well as Nortje.

Quinton de Kock will captain the T20 squad with Rassie van der Dussen who was recently awarded a national contract as vice-captain. Bavuma will be the vice-captain to Faf du Plessis in the Test match squad.

Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be continuing their preparation for the Test series by playing in South Africa A’s four-day matches against India A.

“All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition,” said CSA acting director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

“We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj”, he said.

With just over a year to go until the T20 World Cup, Van Zyl feels it’s a good chance to test leadership qualities within the squad

“The T20 Series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options, which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group. This is our last chance to do this before we settle on an established squad”, he said.

“As far as the T20 squad is concerned, Temba Bavuma and Bjorn Fortuin were two of the standout players in the CSA T20 Challenge last season while Nortje was outstanding in the Mzansi Super League until ruled out by injury”, he added.

Standard Bank Test match squad:

Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt),

Temba Bavuma (bizhub Highveld Lions, vice-capt),

Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans),

Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans),

Dean Elgar (Multiply Titans),

Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans),

Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Lungi Ngidi (Multiply Titans),

Anrich Nortje (Warriors),

Vernon Philander (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Dane Piedt (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Rudi Second (Warriors).

Standard Bank T20I squad:

Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans, capt),

Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions, vice-capt),

Temba Bavuma (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Beuran Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions),

David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Dwaine Pretorius (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans),

Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors).