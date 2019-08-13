View all in Latest
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told

Former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi testified before the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

FILE: Former Free State Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission heard how former Free State Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and his department pressured a municipality into approving the Vrede dairy farm project.

Former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi testified before the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

He said the department arrived at a council meeting unannounced to make presentations and subsequently drafted resolutions for the council to enforce decisions.

“The resolutions allowing the Department of Agriculture and Estina Pty Limited to use the municipality land to develop a dairy facility in Phumelela Local Municipality and the municipality was going to have a share of 4% in the business for the use of the municipal land.”

The Estina Dairy project was meant to help emerging farmers to grow their businesses.

But it became a vehicle to channel more than R200 million to companies with links to the Guptas.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry continues probing Estina Dairy farm project

