Maties looking for alternative accommodation after fire at residence

The university said that 154 students were evacuated at the Huis ten Bosch residence on Monday night following the fire.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosh University said it was in the process of looking for alternative accommodation for students after a fire broke out at one of the residences.

The university said that 154 students were evacuated at the Huis ten Bosch residence on Monday night following the fire.

University director for communications Susan van der Merwe said the roof area around eight rooms on the third floor were damaged.

She added that those students would not be able to move back this year.

"Because of the smoke and the damage, students couldn't go back to Huis ten Bosch last night and were accommodated in other residences. Some of them that rooms on the first and second floors were allowed back briefly last night to gather some personal items for overnighting elsewhere."

Van der Merwe added that they are unable to estimate the damage at this stage, saying that an assessor would be coming in on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was unknown.