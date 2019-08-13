Maties looking for alternative accommodation after fire at residence
The university said that 154 students were evacuated at the Huis ten Bosch residence on Monday night following the fire.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosh University said it was in the process of looking for alternative accommodation for students after a fire broke out at one of the residences.
The university said that 154 students were evacuated at the Huis ten Bosch residence on Monday night following the fire.
University director for communications Susan van der Merwe said the roof area around eight rooms on the third floor were damaged.
She added that those students would not be able to move back this year.
"Because of the smoke and the damage, students couldn't go back to Huis ten Bosch last night and were accommodated in other residences. Some of them that rooms on the first and second floors were allowed back briefly last night to gather some personal items for overnighting elsewhere."
Van der Merwe added that they are unable to estimate the damage at this stage, saying that an assessor would be coming in on Tuesday.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SA’s NHI Bill not properly thought through, says doctors’ forum
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Taxi drivers blockade several roads in Pretoria
-
Zondo postpones Jiba's application to cross-examine Agrizzi
-
Solidarity considering private prosecution against Brian Molefe
-
Cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids to apply for bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.