Liam Hemsworth confirms Miley Cyrus split

LONDON - Liam Hemsworth has confirmed he has split from Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old star has taken to his Instagram account to speak out about the couple's break up for the first time, insisting he wishes the Wrecking Ball singer nothing but health and happiness going forward.

Sharing a picture of a beach with a beautiful sunset in the background, he wrote: "Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love. (sic)".

The pair's split was revealed over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, with her rep saying: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time."

Miley, 26, hasn't addressed their break-up directly on social media but did take to Instagram to share an emotional message about evolution.

In a caption attached to a picture of her standing on top of a mountain, she wrote: "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

"The Dolomites were not created overnight, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... (sic)

Days after their split, Miley was spotted smooching Kaitlynn Carter, who recently broke up with her estranged husband Brody Jenner.

Liam and Miley met on the set of movie The Last Song in 2009 and had an on/off romance before he popped the question in 2012.

They initially called off their engagement and broke up in 2013, but reunited in 2015 and got engaged again, eventually marrying in December 2018 following the loss of their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire that ripped through the area earlier that year.