Lesufi to visit Vosloorus school after suspension of 2 pupils for alleged rape

On Monday, the department confirmed it had suspended two matriculants from the Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it was working to prioritise cases of violence, drug abuse, and bullying at schools.

The pair were implicated in the rape of a grade 9 pupil, who was attacked in the school premises last month.

The department said it was also investigating allegations of drug abuse.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was due to meet with the school’s management on Tuesday.

“It’s quite sad that this kind of incident occurred in our school because when learners go to school, they go to be taught not to be allegedly sexually abused by fellow learners,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Incidents of sexual assault are issues we take seriously. These are the kind of things we don’t want in our schools.”