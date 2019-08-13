Lesufi to visit Vosloorus school after suspension of 2 pupils for alleged rape
On Monday, the department confirmed it had suspended two matriculants from the Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it was working to prioritise cases of violence, drug abuse, and bullying at schools.
On Monday, the department confirmed it had suspended two matriculants from the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
The pair were implicated in the rape of a grade 9 pupil, who was attacked in the school premises last month.
The department said it was also investigating allegations of drug abuse.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was due to meet with the school’s management on Tuesday.
“It’s quite sad that this kind of incident occurred in our school because when learners go to school, they go to be taught not to be allegedly sexually abused by fellow learners,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.
“Incidents of sexual assault are issues we take seriously. These are the kind of things we don’t want in our schools.”
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat
-
KZN ANC set to clarify Zandile Gumede’s status as eThekwini mayor
-
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.