Lesetja Kganyago sues ANC’s Andile Lungisa for defamation

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago is suing African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa for defamation of character.

Kganyago filed court papers on Tuesday demanding R500,000 in damages from Lungisa for calling him a “dutiful servant of racialist superiors - and exceptional k-word”.

Lungisa made the remarks on Twitter in June during the debate on whether to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

Lungisa stood by his comments and said he would oppose Kganyago's legal bid.

“We’re dealing with black mascots who are nullifying everything else and who think freedom of speech only belongs to them. We will oppose them with full force.”