KZN ANC set to clarify Zandile Gumede’s status as eThekwini mayor

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is on Tuesday expected to settle reports that a meeting by the provincial executive committee has resolved to sack eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede has been on extended special leave since her arrest in May on fraud and corruption charges related to a R208 million waste collection tender in 2016.

The mayor’s bail conditions, which included her being barred from interacting with some municipal officials, were relaxed at her court appearance last week. Gumede’s case was postponed to January next year.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the metro welcomed reports of Gumede’s sacking.

“She has been aided and abetted by many of the people in the municipality, she has many allies and appointed many municipal staff members who work with her,” said eThekwini DA caucus head Nicole Graham.

