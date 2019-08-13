KZN ANC: Decision to fire Gumede has nothing to do with court case
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's axing was confirmed during a briefing earlier on Tuesday.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to fire eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was unanimous.
Gumede's axing was confirmed during a briefing earlier on Tuesday.
Ntuli said the final call to have her removed was made by provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and went unopposed.
Ntuli said the KZN ANC had lost confidence in all executive deployees led by Gumede at the Ethekwini Municipality.
However, he reiterated that the charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering against Gumede played no role in her axing, saying that she had been removed due to issues including inconsistent refuse collection and poor audit outcomes.
“The decision to remove and redeploy is purely and solely on the basis of our assessment of the state of the municipality, the performance and what we think needs to be done in order to enhance the ability of those municipalities to provide services to our people. It’s not about the court case.”
Ntuli also announced that the executive of the eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities would be redeployed.
