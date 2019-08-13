KZN ANC: Decision to fire Gumede has nothing to do with court case

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

KZN ANC: Decision to fire Gumede has nothing to do with court case

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's axing was confirmed during a briefing earlier on Tuesday.

FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
21 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to fire eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was unanimous.

Gumede's axing was confirmed during a briefing earlier on Tuesday.

Ntuli said the final call to have her removed was made by provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and went unopposed.

Ntuli said the KZN ANC had lost confidence in all executive deployees led by Gumede at the Ethekwini Municipality.

However, he reiterated that the charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering against Gumede played no role in her axing, saying that she had been removed due to issues including inconsistent refuse collection and poor audit outcomes.

“The decision to remove and redeploy is purely and solely on the basis of our assessment of the state of the municipality, the performance and what we think needs to be done in order to enhance the ability of those municipalities to provide services to our people. It’s not about the court case.”

Ntuli also announced that the executive of the eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities would be redeployed.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA