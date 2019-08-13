KZN ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekwini mayor

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Zandile Gumede has been removed as eThekwini mayor and would be redeployed.

Gumede has been on extended special leave since her arrest in May on fraud and corruption charges related to a R208 million waste collection tender in 2016.

The mayor’s bail conditions, which included her being barred from interacting with some municipal officials, were relaxed at her court appearance last week. Gumede’s case was postponed to January next year.

CONFIRMED: #ZandileGumede and other senior Councillor’s deployed by the ANC at the eThekwini municipality have been removed and will be “redeployed”. The same goes for senior officials deployed at the embattled Umsunduzi municipality @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/eVZfRDq1BM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2019