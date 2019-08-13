Kuils River CPF saw 30 cases of violent children since 2017

A teenager allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Kalkfontein on Saturday following an altercation.

CAPE TOWN - The Kuils River Community Policing Forum has dealt with up to 30 cases of mothers reporting violent children since 2017.

The matter was heard before the Blue Downs Magistrates' Court on Monday and has been remanded to Friday for a possible bail application.

The 14-year-old has been transferred to the Bonnytoun Child and Youth Care Centre until then.

The Kuils River CPF’s Claudio Daniels said youth intervention was needed in the area.

“In the last two years, we’ve got 20 to 30 cases of mothers reporting their children for acting out violently against them. The challenge that we have is that there’s no outlet for the correction of this behaviour, the mother (who was stabbed) had spoken to a few people in the community that she was worried the child was running with gangs and she was a neighbourhood watch member.”