Kuils River CPF saw 30 cases of violent children since 2017
A teenager allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Kalkfontein on Saturday following an altercation.
CAPE TOWN - The Kuils River Community Policing Forum has dealt with up to 30 cases of mothers reporting violent children since 2017.
A teenager allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Kalkfontein on Saturday following an altercation.
The matter was heard before the Blue Downs Magistrates' Court on Monday and has been remanded to Friday for a possible bail application.
The 14-year-old has been transferred to the Bonnytoun Child and Youth Care Centre until then.
The Kuils River CPF’s Claudio Daniels said youth intervention was needed in the area.
“In the last two years, we’ve got 20 to 30 cases of mothers reporting their children for acting out violently against them. The challenge that we have is that there’s no outlet for the correction of this behaviour, the mother (who was stabbed) had spoken to a few people in the community that she was worried the child was running with gangs and she was a neighbourhood watch member.”
Popular in Local
-
KZN ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekwini mayor
-
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told
-
SA’s NHI Bill not properly thought through, says doctors’ forum
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week
-
Eskom says power grid stable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.