Karoo farmers concerned over continuing drought conditions
Whilst the provinces dams are looking healthy on balance, there are still regions of the province where the drought has yet to break.
CAPE TOWN - Karoo farmers are holding panic at bay as the five-year drought that's gripped the region shows no signs of breaking and a crucial financial support resource dries up.
Whilst the province's dams are looking healthy on balance, there are still regions of the province where the drought has yet to break.
“In the Karoo interior region of the province, things are still quite serious. Largely in the agriculture area, some farmers still haven’t seen a drop of rain, but overall the picture is much better than it was,” said Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan.
And as the drought grinds on, farmers are dealing with another potential problem - the fodder relief fund is about to run out. That's the R170 million fund meant to help farmers keep their animals alive while they wait for rain.
“Some of the herds have already been cut down and only the core of the herds is still on the farm. The veld conditions are such that the animals can’t survive on it, so they really rely on the support.”
However, Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said they were confident provincial and national government would be able to continue to support the worst affected farmers.
Popular in Local
-
SA’s NHI Bill not properly thought through, says doctors’ forum
-
Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week
-
Zondo postpones Jiba's application to cross-examine Agrizzi
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Taxi drivers blockade several roads in Pretoria
-
Eskom: Power grid stable, no need for load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.