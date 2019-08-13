Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
Mcebisi Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book 'After Dawn: Hope After State Capture' on Tuesday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said there would be no state capture if the governing party was not captured.
Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book After Dawn: Hope After State Capture on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg.
He has reflected on the time he was offered the finance minister position and R600 million by the Gupta brothers, saying it was clear that they had political strength.
Public figures attending Jonas’s book launch include Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.
