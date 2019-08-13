Ivory Park to remain in the dark until transformer replaced - Eskom
The power utility said it had been unable to access the area to conduct audits, remove illegal connections and disconnect bypassed meters because some residents had prevented them from doing so.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said power supply in Ivory Park would remain indefinitely off until community members allowed its technicians access to the area to complete their work of replacing a failed transformer.
On Tuesday, the power utility said it had been unable to access the area to conduct audits, remove illegal connections and disconnect bypassed meters because some residents had prevented them from doing so.
Eskom's Motlhabane Ramashi appealed to the residents to work with the power utility.
“Under those circumstances, Eskom has taken a position. If we’re not going to agree on that process, then supply is going to remain indefinitely off until such time that we can sit down, discuss and agree, then restore supply.”
LISTEN: Ivory Park residents prevent Eskom from replacing failed transformer
