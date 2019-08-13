Hope as Ebola treatment proves to be 90% effective

They produce antibodies that cling to the Ebola virus and destroy it.

PRETORIA - From now on, people presenting themselves with Ebola symptoms in the Democratic Republic of Congo will be treated with drugs that are still undergoing clinical trials.

These have shown themselves to be 90% effective and health authorities are hoping they will contain and cure the second-worst outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic disease on the planet.

The success of the drugs is the best news for those fighting Ebola.

The World Health Organisation is holding back on celebrations, however, medical staff fighting Ebola in the east of the DRC have yet to break down the suspicion and outright hostility of the local population.

They were hoping that delivering a proven cure will do the trick.

WATCH: The fight against Ebola: New treatment passes clinical trial