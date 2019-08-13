Gerrie Nel lashes out at NPA for ‘inability’ to handle politically charged cases

Gerrie Nel said a criminal complaint was opened against Brian Molefe in 2017 but despite assurances from the NPA that the matter was receiving attention, there appeared to have been no progress.

PRETORIA - Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel has taken a swipe at his former employer, criticising the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for its apparent unwillingness or inability to deal with high profile politically charged cases.

Nel was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday where lobby group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity announced their intention to pursue a private criminal case against former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

The move follows the Constitutional Court decision in July to dismiss Molefe's application to appeal a High Court order which found he unlawfully tried to enrich himself in a scheme to pocket a R30 million pension payout.

Advocate Nel said a criminal complaint was opened against Molefe in 2017 but despite assurances from the NPA that the matter was receiving attention, there appeared to have been no progress.

“It’s with a great deal of discontent that we have to embark on this route again to highlight the inability or unwillingness of the NPA and SAPS to fulfil their constitutional mandate.”

Nel said he has written to the NPA.

“All we ask of the NPA and the police is that investigate the matter, it’s been with you for almost two years now and just take a decision so that if there’s a failure, we can take it further.”

Solidarity also announced it has served notice to attach some of Molefe's assets in order to settle a R700,000 cost order from the courts.