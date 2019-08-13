Fifa fine Man City over 'international transfer of minors'

Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
The Premier League club could have faced a transfer ban, but the disciplinary committee of world football's governing body instead imposed a fine of 370,000 Swiss Francs.
PARIS - Fifa said on Tuesday it had found Manchester City guilty of breaking the rules on international transfer and registration of players aged under 18.
A Fifa statement said that the punishment "took into account the fact that Manchester City FC accepted its responsibility."
