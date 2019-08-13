Family of slain CT protester still searching for answers
Seventeen-year-old Jason Windvogel was shot and killed while demonstrating for better housing in the community in April 2019.
CAPE TOWN - The family of a slain Caledon protester on Tuesday said they were still waiting for answers on who was responsible for their son's death.
Seventeen-year-old Jason Windvogel was shot and killed while demonstrating for better housing in the community in April 2019.
Five months later, authorities are yet to give details on who fired the fatal shots that killed Windvogel as well as another demonstrator, 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane.
WATCH: 'I would say he was brave' - Brother of deceased Caledon protestor
Residents were demanding better housing when they marched from the communities of Uitsig and Riemvasmaak to the town's municipal offices on Thursday, 4 April.
On a bridge connecting the two communities, they were blocked by police; law enforcement officers and a private security company were also on the scene.
It was there where Windvogel and Matselebane were killed.
Barend Gertse, who spoke on behalf of the Windvogel family, said they wanted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s probe into the matter to be finalised.
“They’re getting better but the mother is still distraught about the son and still calling his name at night.”
Ipid said there were still some witness statements to be obtained, as well as other technical reports.
Popular in Local
-
Gerrie Nel lashes out at NPA for ‘inability’ to handle politically charged cases
-
Solidarity wants Eskom pension fund to recover R10m from Molefe
-
Lesetja Kganyago sues ANC’s Andile Lungisa for defamation
-
Maimane: DA will fight the 'unconstitutional' NHI Bill
-
SA’s NHI Bill not properly thought through, says doctors’ forum
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.