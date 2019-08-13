Family of slain CT protester still searching for answers

Seventeen-year-old Jason Windvogel was shot and killed while demonstrating for better housing in the community in April 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a slain Caledon protester on Tuesday said they were still waiting for answers on who was responsible for their son's death.

Five months later, authorities are yet to give details on who fired the fatal shots that killed Windvogel as well as another demonstrator, 26-year-old Tebogo Matselebane.

WATCH: 'I would say he was brave' - Brother of deceased Caledon protestor

Residents were demanding better housing when they marched from the communities of Uitsig and Riemvasmaak to the town's municipal offices on Thursday, 4 April.

On a bridge connecting the two communities, they were blocked by police; law enforcement officers and a private security company were also on the scene.

It was there where Windvogel and Matselebane were killed.

Barend Gertse, who spoke on behalf of the Windvogel family, said they wanted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)'s probe into the matter to be finalised.

“They’re getting better but the mother is still distraught about the son and still calling his name at night.”

Ipid said there were still some witness statements to be obtained, as well as other technical reports.