Eskom says power grid stable
Eskom on Tuesday said the grid remained stable and there was enough power to meet the country's demands.
This was not the case a few months ago when the utility had to resort to stage 4 load shedding after the system came under severe pressure due to a loss of generating units.
Eskom has since managed to keep the grid stable.
The utility's Dikatso Mothae said: “We have been able to limit the unplanned outages to under 9,500 megawatts and we have not had to undergo any load shedding.”
Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he expected President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce plans to unbundle Eskom into three entities later this month.
Gordhan said government was finalising time frames to carry out the project.
