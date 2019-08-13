Employers are provoking Amcu to strike - Mathunjwa
Wage negotiations are now in the second month and there are fears that failure to conclude them amicably will lead to a debilitating strike affecting an already struggling economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has described the platinum wage negotiations that were underway as politically charged, warning that employers were provoking the mining union to strike.
Negotiations are now in the second month and there are fears that failure to conclude them amicably will lead to a debilitating strike affecting an already struggling economy.
Although Amcu has revised its R17,000 minimum pay demand, the union said it was shocked by some of the offers made by platinum producers.
Mining houses such as Anglo American have offered R1,000 wage increases, and Sibanye’s Rustenburg operations has tabled an offer of R700.
However, Mathunjwa’s gripe is with Sibanye-Stillwater’s newly acquired Lonmin mine.
The company has offered workers a R300 increase for the first year, R350 for the second year and R400 for the third.
“It’s not even rubbing salt on the wound, it’s just an insult. I mena the strategy is simple, it’s part two of what they did in 2012. So, they want to show that they’re in control,” Mathunjwa said.
Amcu wants R1,500 wage increases over a three-year period for entry level workers and 10% hikes for category C and D1 which is considered highly skilled.
In addition to this, are demands for housing allowances of R1,000, R2,500 for rock drill operators and inflation targeted medical aid adjustments.
#AMCU members sing ahead of a press conference held by the mine union this morning. KYM pic.twitter.com/UVx50UL226— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 13, 2019
Popular in Business
-
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told
-
CARTOON: Paying the Price
-
Solidarity starts process to hold Brian Molefe criminally liable over pension
-
Eskom says power grid stable
-
DJ Fresh: I am a reluctant reckless spender
-
Steinhoff's $10 billion debt 'too high' - chief executive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.