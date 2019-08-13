Egypt hosts Sudan protest leaders ahead of landmark deal
The objective of the meeting was 'achieving peace' as the long-awaited deal is inked, the ministry said in a short statement on the discussions.
CAIRO - Egypt wrapped up a two-day summit with Sudan's main protest leaders Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days before they are due to sign an agreement paving the way for civilian rule in the country.
The "important meeting" brought together the Alliance for Freedom and Change, Sudan's umbrella protest movement and the driving force behind the protests since December, and the rebel groups of the Sudan Revolutionary Front.
Its objective was "achieving peace" as the long-awaited deal is inked, the ministry said in a short statement on the discussions.
The constitutional declaration scheduled to be formally signed on 17 August outlines the formation of a transitional civilian government and a parliament to govern for a three-year transition period. The agreement stipulates the formation of a joint civilian-military ruling body.
The results of the Cairo discussions will be presented before the leaders of the powerful alliance in Khartoum, the statement added.
Cairo has been a steadfast ally of Khartoum's military leaders after long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled on 11 April following months of protests.
Last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with powerful Sudanese military General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, whose forces have been accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown on protesters in June.
Popular in Africa
-
Leading West African singer DJ Arafat dies in road crash
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
Pandor: There is no targeting of any group of Africans in SA
-
Tanzania to build monument for 71 people killed in oil tanker explosion
-
Botswana intelligence dept confirms plot to assassinate President Masisi
-
Ancestors guide LGBT+ SA healers to mend mental scars
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.