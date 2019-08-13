Dirco aware of CT woman being detained in Oman
Chloe Collins (23) was working in the country she was detained on 9 May, seemingly in connection with a crime that authorities believed her brother committed.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it was aware of the case of a Capetonian woman being held in Oman.
Collins' family lawyer told Eyewitness News on Monday that they had made every effort to have her freed and that they wanted the department to step in to help.
Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele: "We are not in a position to divulge why she's been detained at all. We will be contacting the family to brief them on where we are with this case."
