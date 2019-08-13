Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week

JOHANNESBURG - The defamation case brought by African National Congress (ANC) MP Derek Hanekom against former President Jacob Zuma is expected to be heard next week in the High Court in Durban.

Hanekom, who’s also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, is suing Zuma for R500,000.

Shortly after it was revealed that he had met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma last year, the former president tweeted that he wasn't surprised, saying that Hanekom was a known enemy agent.

I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019

Hanekom now wants Zuma to compensate him. His is arguing that the accusations had caused immense harm and damage to his reputation. He also wanted an apology.

The matter was set down for 21 August.