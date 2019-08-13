Cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids to apply for bail

JOHANNESBURG - Five police officers arrested in connection with last week’s raids in the Joburg CBD were due back in court on Tuesday.

They’re accused of re-selling seized fake goods which were confiscated during raids on shops in the city centre.

#JoburgRaids The five cops arrested for corruption during the raids. EN pic.twitter.com/yePPxjVuTh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2019

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court's chief prosecutor Phumeza Futshane said the officers would apply for bail.

“They are facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, corruption, and extortion,” she said.

During the operation, authorities seized counterfeit goods amounting to million and recovered 14 illegal firearms.

More than 600 foreign nationals were also taken in for verification.