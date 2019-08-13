Cape Town Stadium will be ready for PSL games - officials

This after Cape Town City FC slammed the stadium management for failing to prepare the venue in time for the much-anticipated Western Cape derby against newly-promoted Stellenbosch FC last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Stadium said on Tuesday the pitch would be ready to host Absa Premiership matches later this month.

The fixture, scheduled for last weekend Saturday, had to be moved to Athlone Stadium after initially being earmarked for Cape Town Stadium.

However, the stadium management has clarified the unavailability of the stadium.

"It's only been the one PSL game and one MTN8 game but the rest of league matches will be played at the Cape Town Stadium as scheduled. If Ajax Cape Town would, for instance, approach us we will look into that but we have to be careful that we don't overplay the pitch. Last year we accommodated both teams because Athlone Stadium wasn't available. But for next the match of City and Kaizer Chiefs, the stadium will be ready," said Cape Town Stadium chief executive officer Lesley de Reuck.

Last season, Cape Town City FC was forced to move a fixture to Durban because of a mix up with another event. At the time, the club was fighting for the PSL league title with Sundowns.

De Reuck added: "It's part of the maintenance cycle that we had to replace the pitch and we started replacing it on time, but we were delayed because of the cold front we got in four weeks in a row. That made a grass to be not in a good state to be played at. It would've been dangerous for players to play on."