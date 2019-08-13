Cape Town City FC to host Polokwane at Newlands Stadium

The Absa Premiership fixture, scheduled for last Saturday against Stellenbosch FC, was also moved to Athlone Stadium after initially being earmarked for Cape Town Stadium.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Soccer League confirmed on Tuesday that Cape Town City FC would host its first-ever game at Newlands Stadium when they face Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final.

The Citizens were forced to move their fixture after problems with Cape Town Stadium's readiness.

City is set to defend their MTN8 trophy after clinching it last season.

In a scathing statement released last week, Cape Town City FC's chairperson John Comitis questioned the City of Cape Town’s commitment to football, criticising the City for making the change just days before the match was due to take place.